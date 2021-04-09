CENTRAL COAST — Wilshire Health and Community Services welcomes Madeline Thompson as its Clinical Director of Home Health and Hospice. This new role will include clinical oversight, management, and development of critical services and programs at Wilshire Home Health and Wilshire Hospice.

“With her years in many diverse settings, we are pleased to add such a promising addition to the Wilshire team as we continue to grow and innovate on the Central Coast,” said Laurie Smith, Vice President for Home Health and Hospice Services. “In addition to her clinical and management experience, most importantly, Madeline is one whose personal value set aligns very closely with Wilshire’s mission and values.”

Thompson joins Wilshire with more than 35 years of experience in nursing and healthcare management. She has extensive experience in management and skilled care of adult patients with acute and chronic conditions in the home and hospital setting. Most recently, she was the Director of Patient Care Services at Assisted Home Care in Santa Barbara. Before Thompson’s relocation to San Luis Obispo, she also served in clinical and management roles at well-known healthcare organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, Cottage Hospital, and Meditech.

Thompson holds an Associate in Science degree from Victor Valley College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Canyon University. She is also a WTA Wound Treatment Associate, as she is part of the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society.

Thompson is deeply committed to continued education and passionate about volunteer work within her community.

About

Wilshire Health and Community Services are comprised of three agencies, including Wilshire Hospice, Wilshire Home Health, and Wilshire Community Services. Wilshire serves San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. Wilshire Health and Community Services has been serving the Central Coast for more than 20 years. Wilshire Health & Community Services, Inc., is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization for more information visit wilshirehcs.org.

