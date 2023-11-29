Over the past year, Youth Arts has offered 200 classes covering a diverse range of artistic expressions

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) is commemorating its success in providing free arts education to 500 San Luis Obispo (SLO) county youth this year. As the world celebrated Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, Youth Arts is urging continued support.

Over the past year, Youth Arts has offered 200 classes covering a diverse range of artistic expressions, including urban dance, video production, theatre, voice camp, culinary arts, and mosaic. The initiative has been made possible through the generous support of donors, contributing to the cultural enrichment of the community.

Arts education has proven to be pivotal for children’s cognitive development, particularly in times of uncertainty and upheaval. Youth Arts serves as a crucial outlet for the mental well-being of kids and teens, countering the prevailing mental health crisis among youth.

Former student Mariah Higuera, a testament to the impact of Youth Arts, highlights the profound change it brought to her life. Starting as a shy 5-year-old, Mariah found a nurturing environment at Youth Arts that fostered her growth into a resilient, well-rounded adult. Now an instructor, she imparts the same inspiration to a new generation through contemporary dance.

This Giving Tuesday, Youth Arts aims to raise $35,000 to expand its mission and reach more children. The funds will be utilized to maintain free and inclusive classes, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to experience the positive impact of arts education.

Founded 25 years ago by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg, Youth Arts has been a beacon for over 10,000 students. The organization’s commitment to providing a safe space for children, regardless of socioeconomic status, has resulted in numerous success stories. Youth Arts not only fosters artistic talent but also instills confidence, resilience, and life skills vital for navigating adulthood.

As the holiday season approaches, Youth Arts expresses gratitude to its supporters and encourages the community to contribute to the continued success of this transformative initiative. Donations can be made at donorbox.org/youth-arts-donate.

For more information about Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, visit pryoutharts.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts has offered 200 classes covering a diverse range of artistic expressions, including urban dance, video production, theatre, voice camp, culinary arts, and mosaic. Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

