The partnership provides nationally recognized neurosurgical services to Central Coast Communities

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Tenet Health Central Coast is proud to announce a unique, new relationship with the University of California, San Francisco and UCSF Health to provide access to a nationally-recognized network of neurological and spine care services here on the Central Coast. Combining UCSF’s expertise with advanced technology – that includes real-time consultations from neurosurgeons and experts during surgery – has created a new level of care for Central Coast communities.

This neurosurgical affiliation with UCSF Health further elevates Tenet Health Central Coast’s ability to provide state-of-the-art triage and care to any patient in San Luis Obispo County with acute or non-emergent neurological disorders involving the brain, spine, or peripheral nerves in a seamlessly integrated fashion, any time of day.

Neurosurgeons at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center now have around-the-clock access to UCSF Health neurosurgical providers to discuss any neurosurgical patient at Sierra Vista who could benefit from more complex care at UCSF. A continuum of care between the two organizations ensures that patients remain connected to their surgeons and specialists regardless of which facility they require. Sierra Vista and UCSF Health physicians will work hand-in-hand to enhance the patient experience via immediate expertise for emergent, urgent, semi-elective neurosurgery consultations and transfers.

Two key aspects make this relationship unique to the region:

Remote and direct access to UCSF Health physicians that allows for real-time consultations from neurosurgeons and experts even during surgery;

A continuum of care between the two organizations for a patient clinical pathway that keeps them connected to their surgeons and specialists regardless of which facility they require.

“Our neuro services at Sierra Vista also include our advanced stroke care program with our local interventional neurology team that responds to emergencies 24/7/365. By adding direct access to UCSF physicians from the Department of Neurological Surgery, known as one of the best in the country, we are bringing top notch care and expertise to our community,” said Phillip Kissel, M.D., Director of Neurosciences at Sierra Vista and Clinical Professor for the UCSF Department of Neurosurgery. “This relationship is more than expanding access to expertise at UCSF; we are looking to introduce new programs and services locally in direct support of our community and its needs. I believe this affiliation will have a tremendous, positive impact on our Central Coast community.”

“The UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery is proud to work with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to provide comprehensive, leading-edge treatment for complex neurosurgical cases, including pediatrics, in the central California community,” said Mitchel Berger, MD, Professor, UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery and Director, Brain Tumor Center.

“We want to make sure our communities know we have a robust, high-quality neuro program right here in their backyard through our affiliation with UCSF Health. If patients can avoid transfers or traveling for surgery, we believe the chances are better for their recovery,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “This is an excellent fit, and we are thrilled to collaborate with UCSF for national excellence at a community level.”

About As the largest hospital in San Luis Obispo County, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center strives to produce optimal outcomes and exceptional patient experiences to the community it serves. With 162 beds, Sierra Vista puts advanced technology into the hands of experienced medical specialists to deliver quality healthcare. High-level services include neurosurgery, orthopedics, obstetrics, perinatology (high-risk pregnancy), neonatology (high-risk newborn care), pediatrics, cancer care, stroke, gastroenterology, and trauma. Sierra Vista houses the largest Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit between Santa Barbara and Salinas, the only dedicated pediatric unit in San Luis Obispo County, and serves as the county’s designated trauma center. Additionally, Baby-Friendly USA designated Sierra Vista as an internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facility. Sierra Vista is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in every reporting period since it was created in 2012. To learn more about Sierra Vista, please visit sierravistaregional.com.

About UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the top 10 hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit ucsfhealth.org/. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related