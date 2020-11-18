Man was a person of interest in shooting Monday night

PASO ROBLES — Multiple law enforcement agencies were part of a felony probation arrest Tuesday, Nov. 17, of a man considered a person of interest in a shooting in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Police Department reported.

Lauro Valenzuela, 36, was arrested on a felony probation warrant is considered a person of interest in a shooting Monday night, Nov. 16, in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek Terrace.

Close to midnight, the Paso Robles Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT team, San Luis Obispo County SED team, San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force, San Luis Obispo County Probation and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Winter Wheat Place. Valenzuela was at the location and arrested on a felony probation warrant.

Valenzuela was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the felony probation warrant and continues to be a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

Around 8:15 p.m on Nov. 16, PRPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek Terrace. While on the scene, officers learned a shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound in the arm and torso. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Officers interviewed the victim, who provided little information. Officers determined the victim was likely shot while seated in a gold Cadillac, traveling on Alamo Creek, within the Dry Creek Apartment complex. The Cadillac was located and was in police custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

