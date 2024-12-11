Local businesses and City Park lauded for holiday decorations in annual Main Street awards

PASO ROBLES — Six Downtown Paso Robles businesses were recognized for their holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Each year in December, the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association awards Downtown businesses in different categories for their holiday decorations.

“We love the holidays and the joy that our decorations bring to both the big and little customers,” says Just Baked owner Libby Ryan who won Best Decorated Inside & Out. “It’s truly the best feeling in the world to see everyone’sfaces light up when they walk in.”

Great American Antiques, which is known for changing out their windows for each holiday, was again recognized for its traditional decorations. Utilizing the business’ large window facing Spring Street, employee Silvia Smith says its a lot of work with a lot of their vendors to put together the display.

advertisement

“It’s old, all vintage and old antiques,” says Smith of the display. “We got lots of vintage holiday stuff.”

“It means a lot to us and our vendors because they work really hard and bringing their stuff and doing a lot of shopping and going to different places to bring all that good stuff in. It’s a little bit of work, but it’s fun,” said Smith.

The full list of decoration winners are:

Special Holiday Lighting: Hotel Cheval

Best Decorated Inside & Out: Just Baked

Outstanding Award: Sunshine Olive Oil

Holiday Sweepstakes: Paso Robles City Park

Best Holiday Lighting: Bijou

Traditional Award: Great American Antiques

Hotel Cheval offers a traditional holiday aesthetic with a touch of equestrian detailing.

“So much passion is put into it. So much hospitality. So much love. We’re elated to be able to share that with everyone,” says Hotel Cheval Guest Relations Manager Dorine Monson of their holiday displays.

And for what has become a new tradition for Paso Robles, the Paso Robles City Park was awarded the Holiday Sweepstakes award for the downtown park Christmas Holiday Lighting design.

Paso Robles City Mayor John Hamon told Paso Robles Press, “The city wishes to thank and is very honored to receive this 2024 Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Holiday Sweepstakes award for the downtown park Christmas Holiday Lighting design.”

Beginning last year, the city stepped in to bring more life to the city’s downtown lighting ceremony held on the day after Thanksgiving. Last year’s holiday display was a huge hit with the community and it spurred the city to continue with creating a year-round display in the park. This year, on Friday, Nov. 29, the city unveiled this year’s lighting design that proved to be bigger and brighter than the year before.

“The beautiful lights help provide another facet to a unique Paso Robles Christmas Season and our cherished local traditions that Main Street helps keep alive each year for our Roblans and returning visitors,” said Hamon. “I also wish to acknowledge the hard work of our Public Works Director, Ms. Freda Berman, and her staff and volunteers who make this such a special place not only during this holiday time but throughout the year. This is Paso Robles! Well done everyone.”

Featured Image: The 2024 Holiday Decoration Award winners (from left) were Paso Robles City Mayor John Hamon, Public Works Director Freda Berman, Hotel Cheval Guest Relations Manager Dorine Monson, Silvia Smith of Great American Antiques, Just Baked owner Libby Ryan, and Dominique Lobjois with Sunshine Olive Oil. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...