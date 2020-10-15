PASO ROBLES — Now more than ever, people want to learn more about where their food comes from, how it’s grown, who their farmer is, how local products are made and how they affect the environment.

FARMstead ED collaborates and cross-pollinates with farms, ranches and purveyors throughout San Luis Obispo County, bringing farms and guests together to learn hands-on, how food gets to their table and how products are made for their daily living and enjoyment.

Their promotion of agricultural education continues with the presentation of “Kiss the Ground,” a documentary shining a light on regenerative agriculture.

They are teaming up with local farmers to present the newly released film, “Kiss the Ground,” at Hartley Farms on Saturday, Oct. 24.

This new film explores soil health and regenerative agricultural principles as a compelling and effective solution to the planet’s climate crisis from a wide range of authors, experts, farmers, researchers and scientists.

Immediately following the screening, local farmers and agricultural advocates Raven Lukehart (Avila Valley Barn / Gopher Glen Apple Farm), Nathan Stuart (Tablas Creek Vineyard), Bill and Barbara Spencer (Windrose Farm), Christy Larsen (Vicarious Ranch) and Barbara Goodrich (Hartley Farms) will weigh in via discussion panel led by Brent Burchett of the SLO Co Farm Bureau.

This Tribeca Film Festival selection is directed by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell (FUEL, PUMP, THE BIG FIX), narrated by Woody Harrelson and produced by Big Picture Ranch.

“We are fortunate to be the first in SLO County to present this screening. We appreciate our local farmers taking time out of their busy harvest schedules to join us for this educational opportunity,” says Lynette Sonne, founder of FARMstead ED and the new SLO Co Farm Trail. “Our local food providers, coming together to share knowledge and experience with our community, is precious, and to learn from each other is truly valuable to all. Our goal for the take-away here is to open eyes, and swing open gates, to what is needed from, and for, our farmers, ranchers, processors and end consumers for a heathy food system and planet. Let’s learn together how we can make positive change for our future.”

Screening Details: ‘Kiss the Ground’

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 24

Gate opens at 6 p.m. Film starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Hartley Farms, San Miguel

Tickets: $10 per person available at FARMsteadED.com

Note: Limited number of tickets available and must be pre-purchased

The SLO Co Farm Trail connects agri-enthusiasts with ranches, farms, and purveyors of San Luis Obispo County using a printed and on-line trail map. With the popularity of agritourism on the rise, and now, people’s desire to get outside and kick up some dust, it is no surprise that folks are already welcoming the addition of the new spin on these old favorite workshops. FARMstead ED workshops are curated, especially for small groups where social distancing guidelines are followed. Folks looking for unique creative outdoor experiences and the fresh air that comes with wide open “safe” spaces can find them on the SLO Co Farm Trail.

Most farms on the SLO Co Farm Trail are accepting requests and appointments for private tours. Visit their website at www.farmsteaded.com for a copy of the SLO Co Farm Trail map and to learn more about the workshops and tours being offered.

San Luis Obispo County local Lynette Sonne founded FARMstead ED in 2014 to serve as a conduit between visitors and farmers, offering programs to educate folks on the importance of sustainable practices, local land, and craft. Sonne organizes opportunities for both tourists and townies to learn about everything from meat to mixology. Sonne’s agri-cultural roots started growing again last year into the SLO County Farm Trail.

FARMstead ED’s goal is to promote San Luis Obispo County FARMsteading skills and practices through educational workshops and gatherings at pop-up classrooms held at local farms, ranches and other purveyor related venues. The attraction to these opportunities is for people to truly experience locally grown and made through various hands-on classes and Table to Farm dinners all over the county.

