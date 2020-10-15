PASO ROBLES — One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation from a kitchen fire at a Beverly Avenue duplex in Paso Robles.

At approximately 6:07 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 417 Beverly Ave. for a reported residential structure fire.

Firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen of a single-story residential duplex. Both units of the residence were occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants evacuated safely. One occupant was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Two fire engines, one paramedic squad and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, two engines from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County and one engine from the Atascadero Fire Department immediately responded to assist. In total, 22 firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Building Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire was faulty electrical, PRFES reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related