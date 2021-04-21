Registration required to attend new version of long-time family favorite

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is thrilled to offer limited in-person Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa beginning May 3. Appropriate for preschool-age children and their families, the class will take place outside in the Children’s Patio area. Together with Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, participants will read stories, sing songs, and get some wiggles out, then they will get a craft kit to take home and complete. In compliance with current public health guidelines, masks are required for everyone over the age of two and each family group in attendance will be assigned a physically-distanced color mat, making it easy for everyone to stay healthy and have fun!

“We are excited to be able to bring our families back into the Library for our first in-person class! The connections that families make during storytimes are truly special, and I am so happy to bring that back to the community. But on a personal note, I can’t wait to see all of my Story Time friends once again!” enthused Bailey.

Space is limited to five groups, up to four persons per group, and registration is required. For more information on library programs and events, visit prcity.com/library.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. Curbside service and outdoor patio seating are also available. Call the Library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related