SAN LUIS OBISPO — Visit the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden this Fall to enjoy an explosion of art through the Garden. The Garden has joined with local, well-respected artists to showcase and sell their fine art, with sales benefitting the nonprofit San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

Visit the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Gallery Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in November and December to view and shop. Visitors will find art for the home and garden, unique hostess gifts, as well as one of a kind jewelry. There will be something for everyone.

For more information, a list of artists and photos, visit slobg.org.





