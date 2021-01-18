District Attorney Dan Dow and the San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force invites the community to a free, two-part online presentation series on Jan. 19 and 20 to learn more about Human Trafficking.

On Jan. 5, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors proclaimed January 2021 to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month, complimenting similar national and state resolutions.

In efforts to help the community learn more about this criminal enterprise, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and Cal Poly’s California Cybersecurity Institute have teamed up to offer free online presentations to the community on Jan. 19 and 20 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. each day.

These presentations will bring a variety of local experts together to offer information on human trafficking as well as resources for victims and survivors.

“Human Trafficking is modern-day slavery right here, and we must do everything we can to eliminate it from our community,” said Dan Dow, District Attorney. “Our SLO County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is making a significant impact in reducing the occurrence in our county, and I am grateful for the great partnerships we have. Please join our virtual forum to learn more.”

Community Presentations

Victim Witness Advocates Define Human Trafficking

Cyber Trafficking – California Cybersecurity Institute: How The Internet Is Used By Traffickers

Jan. 19 | 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Speakers: Dona Reed, Victim Advocate with the District Attorney Office, Danielle Borelli – California Cybersecurity Institute. Survivor video courtesy of Treasures

Click here to register for the Jan. 19 session.

Counter Human Trafficking Team: Local efforts to disrupt the trafficking market. Community Agencies: Nonprofits share their stories working on the frontlines.

Jan. 20 | 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Speakers: Senior Investigator Camp, Detective Bodine, and Sergeant McKim, Counter Human Trafficking Team.

Local Representatives from Central Coast Freedom Network, Freedom Calling, North County Abolitionists.

Click here to register for the Jan. 20 session.

For questions, please contact Beth Raub at (805)781-5821 or braub@co.slo.ca.us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related