Citizens reportedly have seen Flores family return to the area repeatedly

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Investigators have reportedly received tips from citizens who spotted unusual activity pointing to a particular area in rural Arroyo Grande.

It was reported that after the release of episode ten of the podcast Your Own Backyard, Chris Lambert received dozens of tips from citizens on the Central Coast.

Today, investigators are following up on tips and searching for Kristin Smart’s remains in an area of rural Arroyo Grande that the Flores family has allegedly returned to multiple times.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated when more information is available.

