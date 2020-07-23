SAN LUIS OBISPO — In support of the SLO Food Bank’s pandemic relief efforts, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) is matching CoastHills Credit Union’s recent donation with a $2,500 matching donation. This additional COVID-19 pandemic matching-grant request was approved to support the community during these uncertain times.

“We are proud to be able to match the donation our member CoastHills is making to the SLO Food Bank to help address food insecurity that has been greatly exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “The safety net that SLO Food Bank provides is essential for people in the area who are struggling financially because of this pandemic.”

SLO Food Bank is ready to safely distribute food. Photo courtesy of SLO Food Bank

This contribution comes at a critical time when our community is experiencing a 254 percent increase in hunger since the outbreak of the pandemic, as shared through a recent study by The California Association of Food Banks in association with the Stanford Data Lab. Based on this study, there are now approximately 117,000 hungry SLO County residents, a staggering 41% of the total population. Through bulk purchasing agreements, grants, gleaning operations, and food donation management operations, the SLO Food Bank can turn every donated dollar into seven nutritious meals. FHLBank San Francisco’s matching gift will help with feeding 17,500 hungry children, seniors, and families.

