PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to two vegetation fires and a vehicle fire over the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Jul. 20, at approximately 3:10 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, along with CAL Fire SLO County, responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas River north of Highway 46. The ¾ acre fire was contained within 20 minutes and fully extinguished after 2 hours. The fire was determined to be human-caused.

Then on Wednesday, Jul. 21, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire extending to adjacent vehicles in the parking lot of 125 Spring Street; while responding to the vehicle fire, a vegetation fire was reported at 2715 Black Oak Drive also in Paso Robles.

Two vehicles were destroyed due to the vehicle fire, and the vegetation fire was contained at 20 x 20. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters as a result of the fires.

