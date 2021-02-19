PASO ROBLES –- Today, Feb. 18, Mario Rostro III (23, Lovelock, NV) and Heather Montgomery (25, Lovelock, NV) were arrested in Lovelock, Nevada for 32 PC, accessory to murder.

Investigators from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office traveled to Lovelock, NV, to assist local agencies in arresting the pair on an arrest warrant related to their involvement in the Trevon Perry homicide case.

San Luis Obispo County investigators were assisted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Lovelock Police Department, and the Lovelock Paiute Tribal Police Department.

Rostro III and Montgomery were booked at the Pershing County Jail, awaiting extradition to California.

Heather Montgomery (25, Lovelock, NV)

Mario Rostro III (23, Lovelock, NV)

Timeline of Arrest Made

Trevon Perry, 28, Paso Robles resident, was reported missing on Mar. 16, 2020. His body was found on Jun. 18, 2020, at a home in the City of Riverside.

In December of 2019, Perry testified for San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office prosecutors at the preliminary hearing of murder suspect Kejuan Guy Bynum. Bynum is suspected of stabbing 23-year-old Cristopher Vento Wilson on June 1, 2019, during a fight in Shandon. Many believe Perry’s disappearance and death were related to the murder case.

In a press conference on Jun. 26, 2020, Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis stated after locating Perry’s body, “I want Trevon’s family to know that the Paso Robles Police Department and the community here in Paso Robles share your pain,” Lewis said. “We are sad that we were not able to bring Trevon home, alive and well, like we all hoped. We promise to continue to put all of our effort and our resources into bringing Trevon’s murders to justice and bring closure to you and the community.”

On Jun. 28, 2020, Paso Robles Police Department detectives, along with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Ron, of Paso Robles, for the murder of Perry.

On Jun. 30, 2020, PRPD detectives, along with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Investigators, arrested 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, for being an accessory in the murder of Perry.

On Sept. 23, 2020, PRPD detectives, along with the SLO DA’s Office, arrested 22-year-old Nyessa Ron, 18-year-old Valente Holquin III in Victorville, and 25-year-old Alberto Garzon of Riverside, for being an accessory in the murder of Perry. All three were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Nov. 24, Marie Holquin was arrested in San Bernardino county for an outstanding warrant directly related to the murder of Trevon Perry. This warrant was issued by the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s office, and the listed charges were accessory after the fact and witness intimidation.

Holquin was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Dec. 3, where she was questioned by detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department. Holquin is the mother of Nicholas Ron, who is currently in custody for the murder of Trevon Perry.

You can read the Press Conference from June 26, 2020, here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related