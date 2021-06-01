Grand opening party on June 17

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, has officially opened its doors in Templeton. Kicking off on Jun. 15 is a weeklong celebration at Ike’s, including a fundraiser and official Grand Opening Party. The events will be hosted by the man, the myth, and the sandwich wizard himself—Ike Shehadeh—company founder and face behind the brand.

The beloved sandwich empire is now open to the public at 1121 Rossi Rd, Unit B, Templeton, CA 93465. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., daily. Ike’s is currently looking for more Ikesters to join the Templeton team. For more information and to apply, visit our job site linked here.

Grand Opening festivities kick off with a fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Foundation on Tuesday, Jun. 15 from 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. All sales from in-store orders that evening will go to the nonprofit, which helps promote health for Templeton residents through recreational experiences and activities.

The main event is on Thursday, Jun. 17. The first 50 people in line will receive a free sandwich of choice, exclusive Ike’s Templeton T-shirt, and be entered in a raffle to win free sandwiches for a year. All-day long, sandwiches will be available for only $6 each (limit 2 per order). Ike will be onsite for a meet and greet and photos against the new “Ike’s Loves Templeton” mural.

Every new Ike’s location offers a set of exclusive sandwiches cleverly named after local icons and only available at select locations. Ike’s Templeton exclusives are “Brand Walsh,” a steak sandwich with garlicky tomato pesto and provolone, as well as a vegetarian version titled “Laff Box” made with breaded eggplant in place of steak.

This is Ike’s second location in San Luis Obispo County and 75th overall for the beloved sandwich shop, which is known for its world-famous Dutch Crunch bread and Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce. Ike’s is a rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant, with additional California locations slated to open over the next three months in Carson, Marina Del Rey, Hollywood, and Manhattan Beach.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place,” Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With over 800 original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s. Ike’s is located across California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona and Florida.

