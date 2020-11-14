PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School student-athlete Jakob Wright signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent at a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Wright will join the Cal Poly baseball program. A three-year letter recipient at Paso Robles High School, he will surely earn a fourth-year following the upcoming season.

As a sophomore, he was selected to the All-League Honorable Mention Team and was a favorite to be All-League last year and will be again this year as well. As a sophomore, he hit .406 with a 3.40 ERA in eight pitching appearances. He also stole 15 bases in 15 attempts.

In last year’s shortened season, he was hitting .421 through six games. On the mound, he was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Academically, Wright ranks in the top 20% of his 2021 graduating class with a 3.89 GPA.

Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee is pleased with Wright’s signing and stated, “We are looking for Jakob to have an immediate impact here both as a pitcher and in the field. We are fortunate to get such a high-quality local player. We really look forward to working with him.”

Cal Poly competes in the NCAA Division I as a member of the Big West Conference along with Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State, UC Irvine, Cal State Northridge, University of Hawaii, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UC Riverside and UCSB.

The Mustangs consistently finish in the top four and were the 2014 Big West Champions. In the last 11 years, they have advanced to the NCAA regional baseball tournament three times. There are currently five former Mustangs playing professional baseball, with four in the major leagues.

