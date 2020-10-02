Facility reopens for once-per-week transactional service

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library announced Oct. 1 the reopening of the Study Center for children’s Grab-and-Go Service beginning Oct. 7.

Located at 3600 Oak St., Ste. 101, the Study Center will be open on Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to assist children with quick, in-and-out transactions: browsing the collection, requesting items, checking items out and returning them.

In April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Study Center’s Wi-Fi reception was expanded in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets. Wi-Fi connectivity is available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. To connect to the Wi-Fi, log into the Library’s secured network:

Network: LibraryWiFi

Password: 2020wifi

Whether from outside or from parked vehicles, Wi-Fi users are reminded to practice safe physical distancing at all times. For more information on Grab-and-Go Service for children at the Study Center, call 805-237-3870.

At this time, the main Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.for the general public and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the Library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

