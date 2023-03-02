PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind the public that the updated parking program began on Wednesday, March 1. The City Council approved the current rate structure of 2 free hours per day for everyone, with $2 per hour thereafter.

Everyone must register their license plate to begin a parking session, even to qualify for the free 2 hours. Each parking session begins by using the downtown pay stations, the Flowbird mobile application, or pay by text by sending “ParkPASO” to 727563.

Senior parking permit applications are available and accepted at the Paso Robles Police Department, City Library, Senior Center, and online at prcity.com/parking.

Parking Ambassadors will be downtown each day to answer questions on the new changes, provide education, and encourage compliance. Additional tutorials and how-to videos are being created and will be published as soon as they are available.

