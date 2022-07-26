PASO ROBLES — The candidate nomination period officially opened on Monday, July 18, for the 2022 November General Election.

Current Mayor, Steve Martin, has filed his paperwork to run for re-election. Councilmembers John Hamon and Maria Garcia have terms expiring this December but have yet to announce intentions or file paperwork to run for re-election.

On his campaign website, Martin says:

I am excited to announce my campaign for another term as your Mayor. It’s been a roller-coaster ride the last few years but we’ve stood together as a community, proving once again that nothing can deter the citizens of Paso Robles. I am supremely thankful for the opportunity to serve our wonderful city and look forward to great things for all of us during the next four years. We are making great strides in accomplishing the goals you have set: improved public safety, street maintenance, and economic development.

Martin was first elected as Mayor in 2014 and was a council member for two years before that. He is listed as campaigning as a nonpartisan.

As of yet, Martin is the only 2022 candidate to begin his campaign for a city seat.

On the ballot for Paso Robles General Election is the following:

For more information on elections in Paso Robles, visit prcity.com/1041/Elections

As for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board (PRJUSD), three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for a seat as trustee.

This year the district has moved from an At-Large election to a By-Trustee Area. In 2022, By-Trustee Areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative that lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the Board. Eligible citizens that live within those Areas may run for office.

For 2022 only, there will be one 2-year At-Large term elected. Any eligible citizen may run for office. All areas will vote for this At-Large term.

In 2024, By-Trustee Areas 3, 5, 6, and 7 will elect a Trustee for a 4-year term.

Jim Cogan has filed to campaign for trustee in District 1 against current trustee Chris Arend.

Frank Triggs, who was appointed by the District as trustee, is campaigning for the trustee seat in District 4.

For more information on PRJUSD Trustee area Districts, visit pasoschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=230&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=10320&PageID=1

And for more information on the General Election or to become a candidate in San Luis Obispo County, visit slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/All-Services/Elections-and-Voting/Elections-Conducted-by-County-of-San-Luis-Obispo/November-8,-2022,-General-Election.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...