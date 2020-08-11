PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council will receive its first status review of the Paso Robles Short Term Rental Ordinance at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The review will cover:

• Current permit stats — Number of applications received and permitted by zoning districts

• Revenues and expenses generated by the program

• An overview of the compliance program, including a review of complaint trends and operation of the hotline program and special requests being made due to COVID-19.

• The City Council may consider program refinements, including short-term rental tracking dashboard with regular reporting updates and initiating compliance letters for unpermitted rentals.

In compliance with the State and County guidelines and as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act, City Council meetings are being held by teleconference.

Rather than attending in person, residents should call 805-865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just before the start of the closed session meeting and again before the regular meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com before noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the Agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, note the agenda item by number or name.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

