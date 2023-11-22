PASO ROBLES — Changes are again coming to the downtown parking program in Paso Robles. After heavy discussion at the Tuesday, Nov. 21 City Council meeting, council members came to a conclusion for some changes to the program.

With a 3-2 vote — Councilmen Chris Bausch and Fred Strong voting no — council approved $1 per hour from minute one of each parking session, signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity. These changes will come to downtown in early 2024.

The City will also issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old within the City limits for one vehicle per household.

See a full story covering the downtown parking discussion in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

