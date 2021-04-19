Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo hosts online auction and drive through BBQ fundraiser for local student scholarships

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Due to COVID-19, the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo had to cancel its annual Spaghetti Western Dinner and Silent Auction for the second year in a row, which funded the Challenge Scholarship Program.

Instead of the in-person event, the Rotary Club of SLO will be holding an online auction for Student Scholarships taking place, May 20 to Jun. 2. Winning bidders can pick up auction items on Sunday, Jun. 6, at Mechanics Bank in San Luis Obispo.

The Rotary Club will also be offering a Drive-Through BBQ during auction pick-up on Sunday, Jun. 6. BBQ tickets can be purchased online for $35 in advance at slorotary.org ($40 day-of) and will include your choice of Chicken, Tri-Tip or Vegetarian, plus sausage, beans, sourdough bread, & cookies. Each meal will be enough to feed 2!

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo’s Challenge Scholarship Program provides scholarships to local students who have faced significant personal challenges and excelled in their studies. Each year the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo awards nearly $40,000 in scholarships to local students to attend college or trade school, thanks to the support and generosity of our community members.

You have the opportunity to bid on incredible items, support our local businesses and support our local students – a win-win for everyone!

Starting May 20, view and bid on auction items here: slorotary.ejoinme.org/FundingOurFuture2021

Click on the menu links on the left to preview or bid, learn more, or help fund a scholarship with a direct donation.

Your bids and donations make these scholarships possible. Thank you for your support and generosity.

Hear from Janae, one of our four-year Challenge Scholarship recipients, who shares her inspiring journey.

For more information, contact Jessica Micklus at (805)769-8779 or jessica@simplyclearmarketing.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related