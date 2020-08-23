National Weather Service released a flash flood warning for San Luis County that will remain in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

Warning includes the cities of Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama,Black Mountain, San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, Dick Smith Wilderness Area, Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson, Sandberg, Lancaster, and Palmdale.

Warning calls for:

Heavy rainfall rates up to around 1 inch per hour are possible under any thunderstorm. Rainfall this intense can result in dangerous flash flooding, especially to roads and creeks.

This watch includes non-burn areas, but the threat of mud and debris flows to recent burn areas are of particular concern.

Precautionary / Preparedness actions include:

Flash flooding and debris flows will be a particular threat in and below the recently burned areas.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

To all California residents, in the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials.

