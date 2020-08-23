Air Quality Alert in Effect Until 5 p.m. today.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires. This air quality alert is in effect until 5 PM PDT on Sunday, August 23.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of smoke.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activity or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For the latest air quality forecasts and information, visit the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District website at slocleanair.org or call (805)781-5912.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related