PASO ROBLES — Two people were arrested after drugs and a loaded gun were found during a routine traffic stop Friday night in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Police Department reported.

Friday night, PRPD officers made a traffic stop and contacted Ramon Martinez and Brenda Flores, both from Salinas.



Ramon Martinez and Brenda Flores were arrested Friday night by the Paso Robles Police Department. Photos courtesy of PRPD

Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license and was on felony probation. A search of Martinez yielded 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Flores then told officers she also had meth and pulled out another 3 grams from her bra.

Once they were detained, officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun next to the front seat, 130 grams (.29 pounds) of meth, 25 grams of heroin, over 100 pills of Xanax, over $1,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez was charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors, including suspicion of drug sales, transportation of drugs, and a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

Flores was charged with three misdemeanor drug charges. They both were transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

