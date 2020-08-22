PASO ROBLES — Two people were arrested after drugs and a loaded gun were found during a routine traffic stop Friday night in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Police Department reported.
Friday night, PRPD officers made a traffic stop and contacted Ramon Martinez and Brenda Flores, both from Salinas.
Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license and was on felony probation. A search of Martinez yielded 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Flores then told officers she also had meth and pulled out another 3 grams from her bra.
Once they were detained, officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun next to the front seat, 130 grams (.29 pounds) of meth, 25 grams of heroin, over 100 pills of Xanax, over $1,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.
Martinez was charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors, including suspicion of drug sales, transportation of drugs, and a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
Flores was charged with three misdemeanor drug charges. They both were transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.