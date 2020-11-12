PASO ROBLES — A house on Sims Avenue in Paso Robles was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reported.

At 1:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 517 Sims Ave., Paso Robles.

First-arriving firefighters found a single-family residence that was fully involved and threatening multiple adjacent structures.

Due to the extensive fire activity and the threat to adjacent structures, a second-alarm response was requested. The fire was contained to the residence of origin and the structure was a total loss. Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Two fire engines, one squad and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, four fire engines and two battalion chiefs from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, one engine from Camp Roberts, one engine from San Miguel, one engine and one breathing support from Templeton, and one engine from Atascadero responded to assist. A total of 32 firefighters responded to the incident.

Assistance was provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related