TEMPLETON — Templeton Unified School District’s upcoming meeting will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed by open session at 6:15 p.m.

Closed session will be to discuss the following items:

5.1 Personnel: Review and Possible Action on Appointment, Employment, Discipline, Resignation, and Dismissal of District Employee(s) (Pursuant to Government Code section 54957, Public Employment)

5.2 Conference with District Negotiators Regarding Status of Negotiations with T.T.A. and C.S.E.A. – District Negotiator: Superintendent/Chief Business Official Aaron Asplund (Pursuant to Government Code section 54957.67 – Negotiations)

5.3 Public Employee Performance Evaluation (Pursuant to Government Code Section 54957 – Superintendent’s Evaluation)

Open session will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a report on the closed session items followed by public hearing 6.1 Presentation of Templeton Unified School District and California School Employees Association (CSEA) Local Chapter #554 Bargaining Proposals for Negotiations the Period Commencing Jul. 1

Next will be the Board Members’ reports, followed by the Superintendent’s Report:

8.1 Student Board Member Report

8.2 Advance Agenda, Board Correspondence, Reports, and Requests

8.3 Discussion of Future Board Meeting Format

9.1 Superintendent Report

Tentative List of Additional Programs/Services/Staffing for 2021/22 School Year Using State and Federal Grant Funds

Promotion/Graduation Plans for Templeton Middle School, Templeton High School, and Alternative Education

The consent agenda for the meeting is as follows:

11.1 Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Apr. 29

11.2 Approval of Personnel Action Report

11.3 Approval of Interdistrict Transfer Requests

11.4 Approval of Proposed Changes to the District Core Reading List

11.5 Approval of District Representative and Alternate to California Interscholastic Federation

11.6 Approval of 2021/22 Annual Notice to Parents (ANTP) and Student Handbooks

11.7 Approval of Student Teaching Agreement for University of Akron

11.8 Approval of Student Teaching Agreement for San Jose State

11.9 Approval of Contract – The A.B.L.E. Choice, Inc.

The Instruction portion will cover the following topics:

12.1 Templeton High School Annual Presentation

12.2 San Luis Obispo Adult Education Consortium Graduation Credit Reduction Proposal

12.3 Approval of Changes to THS Course Description – Criminal Justice

Next, the Board will discuss personnel with item 13.1 Adoption of Resolution #R21-14, Final Reduction in Force for Certificated Employees for the 2021/22 School Year.

The meeting will conclude with two annual reviews of board policies with the final two items:

14.1 Annual Review of Board Policy/Administrative Regulation 6145 –Extracurricular and Co-curricular Activities

14.2 Annual Review of Board Policy/Administrative Regulation 6020 –Parental Involvement

Any member of the public may participate via the Zoom meeting link, which will be made available on the District’s website just prior to the start of the meeting. The full meeting agenda can also be found on the TUSD Website.

