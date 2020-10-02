PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District staff is seeking trustee approval of its Hybrid Readiness Plan for returning to in-person instruction for all grade levels at a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the meeting will be streamed live on the District’s YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw. The public can call 805-608-4230 to participate. Written public comment, 450 words or less, can emailed to info@pasoschools.org.

To view the agenda visit, https://agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.aspx?AgencyID=221&MeetingID=80528&AgencyTypeID=1&IsArchived=False.

San Luis Obispo County moved into Tier 2 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Sept. 22. According to the Blueprint, once a county has been out of Tier 1 for two weeks, schools within the county can begin moving to in-person instruction.

SLO County will have been in Tier 2 for two weeks on Oct. 6. SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said previously school districts would need to submit plans for moving to in-person instruction to her office.

School districts are likely updating plans previously approved by their boards and county officials before being forced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to begin the 2020-21 school year in distance learning due to not meeting state metrics.

“Paso Robles Joint Unified School District believes that in-person school is essential to the success, growth, and development of our students,” District staff stated in the agenda packet. “Included in this Planning Guide are the following considerations: General Readiness Awareness, Preparing for if Someone Gets Sick, and Daily/Weekly Readiness Assessment. This plan is a supplement to our Reopening Guide approved by the Board of Trustees and Public Health. The plan implementation will be contingent on the approval of our Hybrid plan by SLO County Public Health.”

According to the Hybrid Readiness Plan’s timeline, PRJUSD will be taking a phased approach to return to some form of in-person instruction.

