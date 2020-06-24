Also, District enters first phase of athletic practice

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District trustees during Tuesday’s meeting approved the budget for the upcoming school year but stressed that it would change and outlined the plan for fall sports resuming.

The District accepted two donations from some local businesses. Glenair Inc donated $150 to PRHS to support its track and field program. Additionally, Robert Skelton of Servpro Morro Bay-King City is providing COVID-19 cleaning between PRJUSD graduation ceremonies.

A budget for the 2020-2021 school year was approved based on the May revisions. The 2020-2021 budget was proposed to the board at the June 9 meeting and included reductions of nearly $2 million. More cuts will likely need to be made, the District said. One to be discussed is a 2.5% reduction in salary. This can be done by adding a total of five furlough days or a 2.5% reduction in salary for certificated staff.

It was stressed that the budget would change based on what state legislation and the governor agreed on this past week. Lawmakers on Monday approved the state budget plan. Gov. Gavin Newsom can sign, veto or alter the plan. The start of the next fiscal year begins on July 1.

The budget plan does not include many of the cuts to education that Newsom wanted. State lawmakers are hoping Congress will send more funding that would cover gaps.

The District is waiting on more details and then will present changes to trustees. Once the state budget is approved, the District can revise its budget — the first opportunity is a 45-day window after the governor signs it. There will be a special meeting held in July to discuss revisions to the budget.

A copy of the 2020-2021 Financial Budget Report and summary can is on pasoschools.org under the Board Meeting Agenda tab.

The District approved to enter a Professional Services Agreement with Babette Decou for a second year. Decou provides services in grant writing, LCAP (Local Control Accountability Plan), and FPM (Federal Plan Management).

If it were a typical year, summer means the start of football, cheerleading and other fall sports practices. But, this is not a normal year.

School districts within San Luis Obispo County have come together to create a Return to Activities Plan for school sports. While it may be exciting to hear about school sports’ return, the four-phase reopening plan is far from what is used to by students and spectators.

Athletic directors of the Central Coast came together to create a general four-phase plan that can be customized within their school district. PRJUSD created a flyer stating its four-tiered approach to reopening athletics and co-curricular programs.

Beginning Wednesday, June 24, phase one will allow summer outdoor conditioning only. No more than 10 students may practice at a time to ensure social distancing. Practices will be limited to 90-minute sessions with staggered arrival times. And before each practice, students and staff will have a health screening.

There will be no locker room, weight room, classroom or pool access. If six-foot distancing cannot be maintained, masks will be required. Masks will also be required during high-intensity workouts according to the PRJUSD restarting guidelines.

Phase two will begin on July 13. The second phase will have nearly the same requirements but will allow 20 students at one time and 120-minute sessions. Pools will be allowed two swimmers per lane, gyms allowed 20 students (with six-foot distancing) and athletic equipment cleaned between each use.

There is no start date for phase three as of yet. The only change in the third phase will be that athletes may share a ball to throw and catch. During all phases, spectators will not be permitted.

Phase four will be determined when SLO County moves into stage four of California’s reopening plan. The District’s hope for the last phase is to have practice with no restrictions while being mindful of COVID-19 preventative measures.

