Next up is the State Conference in Ontario in April

PASO ROBLES — Seventy-seven students from Paso Robles High School (PRHS) competed in the SkillsUSA Regional contests in January and February, with 50 of them winning either gold, silver, or bronze medals.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. At the regionals, students register to compete in a leadership or skill event that is aligned to their instructional area.

The competitions were held in a virtual setting over the past four weeks.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Of the medals earned by PRHS students, 23 of them wer gold (in 18 contests), with 18 silver (in 14 contests) and nine bronze (in nine contests) also won.

Regional contests determine who is eligible to advance to the State Leadership & Skills Conference from April 21-24 in Ontario. The State Conference is scheduled to be an in-person competition, with all 77 of the PRHS contestants qualified to attend.

Students that win gold medals at the State Conference will have the opportunity to advance to the National Leadership & Skill Conference in Atlanta from June 20-24.

Advisors will be training their students to participate at the state level between now and April 21. Most of this training occurs in their Career Technical Education classes at PRHS.

Costs for the SkillsUSA program are offset by sponsors, with students responsible for a percentage of their costs by soliciting support from our community.

Anyone interested in supporting the PRHS SkillsUSA Chapter 211 organization can contact Randy Canaday, SkillsUSA coordinator for PRHS, at rcanaday@pasoschools.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...