PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles wine label, Lone Madrone, announces the purchase and opening of the company’s first estate winery.

The new property located at 3750 Highway 46 West, Templeton, boasts a winery, two tasting rooms, a full commercial kitchen, and an eight-acre dry-farmed vineyard. The Lone Madrone team will begin serving customers at this location on Friday, Mar. 11.

Jordan Collins and Mom Marci Collins. Contributed photo

“It’s been almost 30 years since we purchased our first few tons of grapes,” Owner and Founding Winemaker, Neil Collins, said. “Since then, we have produced Lone Madrone at seven different facilities and rented two different tasting rooms.”

“After years of looking, we’ve found and purchased our own estate property—humble, not huge, but huge to us on many levels,” Collins added. “This is a decades-long dream become reality.”

Lone Madrone is family-owned and operated by Neil, Jordan, Austin, and Marci Collins, Neil’s sister, Jackie Meisinger, and soon to be Lucas Meisinger. The label describes their wines as “prestigious, not pretentious” and expressions of the rugged limestone hills of Paso Robles. Long-time employee Ryan Hofmann will lead the new tasting room.

Lone Madrone Staff members pour wine. Contributed Photo

Lone Madrone will be joined by culinary partner Chef Jeffery C. Scott and his company, Vineyard Events, to continue providing curated cuisine for customers alongside their wines.

While the new property is under construction, the current location will remain open. You can visit them at 5800 Adelaida Rd, Paso Robles, CA, until Mar. 11.

