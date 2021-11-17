Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is currently investigating the incident

PASO ROBLES — Within the last week, a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) teacher posted a controversial video on social media that has raised concerns among parents and community members.

Kristin Usilton, a dual immersion teacher for PRJUSD, posted a video(s) to her Instagram page, which was then recorded by a student who follows Usilton, who then shared the video with other PRJUSD students. From there, the video(s) have now circulated through various social media platforms.

Usilton appears to have filmed the video(s) in a classroom. She has been a teacher in the Paso Robles district for six years.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

In the first video, Usilton starts by saying, “Of the justice of all the neglected Hispanic population on the west side still fighting just for their right to have an equal education. And if you think that I’m going to stop fighting, you got another thing coming.”

Usilton went on to say, “The Paso Robles Conservative club for the high school, you can go jump off a bridge. I’m going to post what they thought was a great show of support for the veterans, who I’m pretty sure would be absolutely offended by what they did on school campus. And had the LGBTQ population don’t that or the black or the Hispanic community members, we would have had our a– chewed out. Look at what they did today.”

Usilton then showed a video taken of students on Nov. 10 waving American and military flags in the Paso Robles High School parking lot. One student was also waving an “F– Biden” flag.

Later that same day, Usilton created a second video where she created a follow up video stating, “When I said ‘go jump off a bridge, I just meant go away, and I will not use that term again because of the incredible influx of messages I got about that. But if that’s what you focused on in that message, you’re kind of part of the problem.”

Full recordings of Usiltons videos can be found on social media.

The Paso Robles Press reached out to the PRJUSD Superintendent Curt Dubost for comment. There are currently two investigations in progress, one for the flag incident and another for Usilton’s video comments.

Once those investigations are complete, Dr. Dubost informed the Paso Robles Press that he would issue an official statement.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...