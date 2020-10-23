SAN LUIS OBISPO — As part of this year’s statewide California College Night, College Night SLO will take place virtually on Monday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. More than 60 colleges and universities will participate in this free virtual event, accessible to the public at www.collegenightslo.com.

High school students and their parents are encouraged to attend to learn about preparing for college and to connect with university representatives. Colleges in attendance include UC Berkeley, University of Alaska, UC Los Angeles, Westmont College, San Francisco University, and more.

Sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, this event is organized in collaboration with SLOCOE, Cuesta College, and The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. California College Night is an event that is hosted throughout the state of California.

“We are proud to offer College Night SLO to local high school students and their parents,” says Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education (SLOCOE) Dan Peverini. “This is a great opportunity to learn about colleges and universities located both within California and across the country.”

The night will also include workshops providing information and guidance on various college preparatory topics, including how to create a powerful application, financial aid procedures, and essay writing. There will also be a peer-led panel discussion from previous college applicants.

“The community response has been tremendous,” says San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools Dr. James Brescia. “Volunteers from throughout the county have spent countless hours planning and staffing this event, which promises to be informative for those preparing to apply for college.”

Visit www.collegenightslo.com to register, explore additional details and FAQs, as well as view workshop presentation schedules.

• For more information, visit www.slocoe.org or call 805-543-7732.

• For more information or to donate to any fund or establish a new fund, visit www.cfsloco.org or call 805-543-2323.

• For more information, visit www.cuesta.edu or call 805-546-3100.

