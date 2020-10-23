Brings a passion for creating happy people, and their love of quality coffee

ATASCADERO — The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, opened a new drive-thru in Atascadero at 7835 El Camino Real.

This franchise location is owned and operated by Pat Mitchell of Moss Lane Ventures, LLC. This will be his first The Human Bean location. Mitchell is working on opening additional locations in Morro Bay and Santa Maria.

The Human Bean of Atascadero will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting on Monday, Oct. 26. The phone number is (209)603-4740.

The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002.

The Human Bean brand currently has over 150 locations open or under development in 19 states.

