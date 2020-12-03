SACRAMENTO – Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released the following statement regarding Governor Newsom’s most recent regional Stay-At-Home Order, which groups San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties in with Southern California Counties hundreds of miles away:

“The Governor’s most recent order, which will lead to a lockdown of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, is arbitrary, irrational, and bordering on punitive. As of now, we have plenty of hospital and ICU capacity here on the Central Coast. We cannot be shutting down local businesses – many of which have spent tens of thousands of dollars to retrofit their operation in order to comply with yesterday’s public health orders – because of limited ICU capacity in counties hundreds of miles from our community. There is no science-based, rational reason to group the Central Coast counties in with Los Angeles, Imperial, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties. His ‘Southern California’ region is twenty million people and 350 miles north to south.

The Administration must alter this nonsensical regional map to better take into account our area’s unique situation and hospital bed capacity.”

Editors Note: This is a new development, no statement as of yet from San Luis County’s Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein however it may come during this afternoons press briefing.

