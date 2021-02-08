SACRAMENTO – On Jan. 21, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he and a bipartisan coalition of legislators sent the Governor a letter asking that he allow youth sports to resume.

“Having coached dozens of youth sports teams, I understand how important organized sports are for many of our kids,” said Cunningham. “I am proud to support the #LetThemPlay campaign, and was glad to sign this letter with 32 of my legislative colleagues across the political spectrum. We can safely get our kids back onto the field – it’s time for the Governor to allow youth sports to resume.”

California is one of the few states that has not moved to allow organized youth sports to resume.

Cunningham, a father of four youth athletes and a youth sports coach, is also coauthoring a #LetThemPlay house resolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related