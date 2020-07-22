SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cuesta College and Camp Roberts reached an agreement allowing Cuesta College to provide enrollment and student services to Camp Roberts personnel and their families on-site.

“We’re excited about the partnership between Cuesta College and Camp Roberts,” said Col. Robert Horvath, Camp Roberts Commander. “Having an Enrollment Success Specialist here will help open the door to all the great educational opportunities available at Cuesta for our Guard members and civilian employees.”

Services will begin Aug. 6 with application, financial aid, scholarships, and support resources available to active personnel and veteran students. Call 805-591-6220, for more information.

“We are extremely excited about being able to provide Cuesta College degree and certificate options to Camp Roberts personnel and their families, especially since many of them live in our North County communities,” said Dr. Mark Sanchez, Cuesta College Assistant Superintendent / Vice President of Student Services and College Centers.

About 250,000 military and civilian personnel have trained on Camp Roberts annually since 2010. Situated on 43,000 acres of rolling hills just north of San Miguel, Camp Roberts is home to state-of-the-art training facilities. It is the California National Guard’s premier training site.

Cuesta College was designated a Military Friendly School by Victory Media in 2018, recognizing the college’s commitment and leadership in embracing military students and providing resources that ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

As one of the Top 15 Best Community Colleges in the United States (College Consensus, 2020), Cuesta College has been educating San Luis Obispo County residents since 1963 and was founded on the core values of access, excellence, and success.

The college serves more than 10,000 students across three physical sites plus online and is committed to being an inclusive institution that inspires a diverse student population to achieve their educational goals with 74 degree options and 62 certificate programs.

Graduates of Cuesta College transfer to among the nation’s top universities and have gone on to work for innovative companies locally and throughout the country.

