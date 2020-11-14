SAN LUIS OBISPO — A seventh inmate at the County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported. The inmate was brought into custody on Monday, Nov. 9.

The inmate was in custody for approximately 90 minutes before being released. During that time, the inmate was tested.

The inmate did not display any symptoms while in custody. On Nov. 10, the results came back positive. County Public Health made contact with the individual and provided medical care.

Three inmates who came in contact with the individual while in County Jail were quarantined. No staff members were affected.

The total number of inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now seven. A total of eight SLO County Sheriff’s Deputies have tested positive for the virus: three patrol deputies and five correctional deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office has amended its procedure for the release of information regarding County Jail COVID-19 cases. A press release will be generated for any outbreak at County Jail, which the California Department of Public Health defines as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

