16 people have died from coronavirus in December in the County

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and two more coronavirus deaths.

There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths in SLO County in December, the most of any month for the County. Eight deaths were reported in the past two days.

SLO County Public Health reported Wednesday one of the people who died from COVID-19 was in their 60s and one person was in their 70s. Both were vulnerable to severe illness because of underlying conditions.

Wednesday’s 195 new cases is the second-highest single-day total for SLO County, one below the 196 reported on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Over the past seven days, the County’s overall case total has grown by 1,019 and was at 8,090 as of Wednesday, with 6,504 having fully recovered.

For the third straight day, the County’s active cases continued to reach new highs and climbed to 1,523 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by seven from the previous day to 29 on Wednesday, but the intensive care unit remained at seven.

North County accounted for 53 of the new cases, led by Paso Robles with 30 and Atascadero with 15.

The city of San Luis Obispo had 78 new cases.

One positive from Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers was seen at the California Men’s Colony. Its cases increased by only five to 470.

