SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Sunday that a ninth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 70s with underlying health conditions. The patient had been hospitalized for more than two weeks beginning about a week after taking a trip out of state.

“This pandemic has claimed another life here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “As we mourn the loss of one of our neighbors, we can each do our part to slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Please stay close to home, wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wash your hands frequently.”

As of Friday, 1,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom had recovered. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19—in part because cases travel through the community and in some cases reach the most vulnerable residents.

Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread. The CDC indicates that it is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

