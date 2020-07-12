SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Saturday that a fifth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. It’s the fourth COVID-19 death in SLO County since July 1.

The individual in their 70s, had multiple underlying health conditions. They passed away at home and the cause of transmission was community spread.

“Losing another member of our community is heartbreaking,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We feel for the friends and family of the patient. This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is spreading in our community”

“As our community expects to be added to the State’s ‘watch list’ it is important that our community continues to do our part to slow the spread,” Dr. Borenstein said. “This means staying at home, maintaining six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wearing a face covering in public if you can.”

As of Friday, 905 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County; 616 have recovered; 264 are currently recovering at home and 10 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Publisher’s Note: The Paso Robles Press and The Atascadero News will continue to provide updates and publish releases from the County Public Health Department regarding COVID-19 as it relates to the county residents for informational purposes. No information presented should be construed as medical advice or a suggestion as to how to respond in the protection of either your personal health or your personal freedoms. Each of our readers are expected to research as needed to inform themselves about their individual health needs and responsibilities. Our County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, is an MD with a Masters in Public Health.

