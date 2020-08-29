SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking residents to share their thoughts about COVID-19 testing to help guide the future of testing opportunities in SLO County. Testing is vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reopening the community.

Take this two-minute survey to share your thoughts: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SLOcommunitytesting

The survey is anonymous and does not ask for personal information. It will be open until Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The County currently has three testing clinics open to the public: one in Grover Beach, one in San Luis Obispo, and one temporarily in Nipomo. Tests are available by appointment only and there are many appointments currently open. The Nipomo testing clinic will be open to the public until Sept. 3. For more information on testing, visit emergencySLO.org/testing.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with COVID-19 questions.

