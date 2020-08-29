“Back the Blue” groups along the Central Coast from Santa Maria to Paso Robles gathered Saturday morning along Highway 101, decorating the overpasses with American flags and signage to show their support for the local law enforcement.

Cars that passed the groups filled the air with honks, waves, and whistles showing their support.

Attendees shared that they were there supporting law enforcement in opposition to what one attendee called “the dehumanization of police officers.”

The attendee identified herself as Marie explained, “local law enforcement is not the enemy, but instead, they are our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Another attendee Valoree Fredendall said the groups discussed how they could show their continued support and decided to decorate the overpasses along Highway 101.

“It is such a great turn out, love to see all the support!” Fredendall shared. “It started out being just San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, and then we found out that it grew to Santa Maria and Paso Robles.”

“Back the Blue” is a Facebook group that supports local law enforcement and gathers together to show patriotism and support for the communities.

