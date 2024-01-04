With both personal and business goals, community looks towards an optimistic new year

By Christianna Marks and Camille DeVaul

NORTH COUNTY — We have embarked on a new year, and with that comes the question of resolutions. Humankind has been celebrating the new year for thousands of years in various different ways. The most modern and well-known is a good old resolution.

We reached out to local community members and asked them what they hope to see in their lives this coming year.

advertisement

Donn Clickard

Executive Director of LIGHTHOUSE

Atascadero

“To be the good in at least one person’s life each day.”

Donn Clickard

Norma Moye

Executive Director of Main Street Association

Paso Robles

“My New Year’s resolution is to actively contribute to our community’s collaborative efforts, preserving Paso Robles’ rich historic values and breathtaking scenery. I commit to fostering a welcoming environment for new families, encouraging their integration into our vibrant town. Moreover, I aim to inject more humor into our daily lives, creating moments of joy and laughter that strengthen the bonds that make Paso Robles exceptional.”

Norma Moye

Kyla Skinner

Optician and owner of Specs by Kyla

Atascadero

“My New Year’s goals are to restructure my business to a corporation; I’m so grateful that it has continued to grow. Also, my husband, Jeff, will be coming on as a lab tech and to help with back-office things. We make a good team in life, and I’m excited to have this truly become a family business. Hoping in summer to bring on another employee as well. Personal goals are to read more and to be on my phone less, also — more yoga.”

Kyla Skinner

Jena Baird

Owner of Dharma Yoga Loft

Paso Robles

“My New Year’s resolution is to read more books this year. I enjoy reading and learning and want to spend more time in 2024 reading and finishing books I have started. I plan to journal daily, along with doing a morning meditation, breath work, yoga, red light therapy, and get in my sauna three times a week and cold plunge at least once a week. I am definitely excited to travel more this year and have a goal to see one national park per year.

“In business, I am inspired to expand the wellness lounge below my yoga studio and add some exciting healing modalities to the classrooms up in the loft. I am excited to offer my yoga retreat in Yosemite plus my surf retreat in the fall this year, which is a goal I wanted to accomplish to offer more retreats as I had before 2020 hit. It is also a goal to get more people in my community outside with my 805 adventure program.”

Jena Baird

Doriana Sanchez

World-renowned Dancer and Choreographer

Atascadero

“This year, I’m not really doing any resolutions, but I want to walk and dance in peace, love, and joy this year more than ever. Keep my energy clean and flowing in a positive way.”

Doriana Sanchez

Derek Luff

Photographer

Templeton

“Now that my Derek Luff Photography gallery has completed its first year in business here in Templeton, I am excited to roll out new images captured in 2023, expand my photo merchandise line and introduce new stylized collections for the first time. My goal is to continually give, help and participate in the community, church and the preservation of rural lifestyle with hopes of helping to unify and bridge the gap between rural and urban through my service and photography.

“My resolutions always include the age-old eat better and exercise more and do my yearly cleansing period which is always tough since this amazing town has so much adult fun to offer.

“New for 2024 to complement to my fine art local photography, I will be introducing my Lazy Mule Olive and Paso Road Cellars brands, which I have been working on since 2019 that will be ready for sale later this new year, along with fun and exciting light clothing and household merchandise to tie the whole Central Coast experience together.

“Help preserve the past for the future one picture, sip and bite at a time.”

Derek Luff

Austin Solheim

Director of Operations and Development at El Camino Homeless Organization

Atascadero

“In the spirit of a new year and renewed commitment, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) resolves to expand and enhance our services, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of those in our community who need it most.

“Our goals are to:

Broaden Service Offerings

Strive to identify and implement additional support services that address the challenges faced by individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This may include mental health resources, job assistance programs, and educational initiatives.

“Increase Outreach Efforts

Redouble our efforts to reach and connect with vulnerable populations within our community. We aim to strengthen our outreach programs to ensure that those who need our assistance are aware of the resources available to them.

“Enhance Our Collaborative Partnerships

Foster and develop partnerships with other organizations, businesses, and community leaders to create a network of support that amplifies our collective impact. By working together, we can maximize resources and provide comprehensive assistance to those in need.

“Focus on Continuous Improvement

Commit to ongoing self-assessment and improvement. Regularly evaluate our programs and services to identify areas for enhancement and optimization. By embracing a culture of continuous improvement, we can adapt to changing needs and emerging challenges.

“As we embark on this new year, ECHO remains steadfast in our commitment to providing support and stability to those who need it most.”

Austin Solheim

Roger Patton

Pastor of Templeton Presbyterian Church

Templeton

“As a pastor and religious leader in our community, my faith dictates so much of what I aspire to become. I am guided by the Scripture that says, ‘The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness’ — Lamentations 3:22-23 (ESV). My number one job is to help guide people to Jesus. Somedays I succeed, and other days I fall short; way short. In my work, it is easy to become discouraged or feel like a failure. But one thing I have learned about God is His love indeed never ceases and every single day is a second chance to do better, love more deeply, and see His grace in one another. In 2024 I hope to be a better pastor, better husband, better father, better friend, better community leader, better team player, better visionary, better adventurous, fun-loving guy people want to hang out with. I know I will fall short some days. But I also know I have a year full of second chances.”

Roger Patton

Shawna Volpa

Atascadero High School

CTE Performing Arts Instructor/Director

Atascadero

“My New Year’s resolution this year is to eat healthier and consume less processed foods. Losing a few pounds would be nice! However, I also really want to focus on loving the skin I am in right now. Nobody is perfect. We are all works in progress, we might as well celebrate every stage in our journey.”

Shawna Volpa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...