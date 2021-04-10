PASO ROBLES — Tina Price, Steampup Parlor owner and professional groomer located in Paso Robles, won this year’s Best of North County “Best Grooming and Care,” along with being named one of “North County’s Favorite Businesses.”

Price was presented with a certificate of recognition on Mar. 24 by California Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham to honor her achievements.







Congratulations Tina!

For more information on Steampup Parlor, visit steampupparlor.com or call (805)712-2443.

The “Best of North SLO County” is presented by the Atascadero News and the Paso Robles Press. 2021 celebrated the 8th Annual “Best of” Readers Poll, voted on by the readers to celebrate North SLO County businesses and non-profits. To see all the winners of this year, visit pasoroblespress.

