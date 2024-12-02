PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles is calling on the community to recognize individuals who go above and beyond to make the North County a better place. Nominations for the 2024 Roblan of the Year are now open, honoring those who demonstrate exceptional community service, action, or philanthropy.

To qualify, nominees must have lived in the Paso Robles area for at least five years, with contributions that extend beyond their employment responsibilities. Completed nomination forms, along with letters of support, are due by Friday, Dec. 6.

The recipient will be celebrated at the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce 2025 Annual Gala and Installation Dinner on March 8, 2025.

advertisement

For nomination forms, past honoree information, or questions, contact the Chamber office at (805) 238-0506 or email jenna@PasoRoblesChamber.com. Submissions can be mailed, delivered in person to 1314 Spring Street, or emailed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...