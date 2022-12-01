Additional awards distributed were Citizen of the Year, Beautification Award, and Business of the Year

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and Templeton Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce Brett Butterfield as the 2022 Roblan of the Year.

Additional awards distributed by the chambers were Courtney Morrow as Citizen of the Year, A1 Glass with the Beautification Award, and the North County Restaurant Group as the Business of the Year.

Butterfield was awarded Roblan of the Month in January 2022. He is co-owner of The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, where he employs about 265 people each year, as well as a local entrepreneur and community advocate.

Roblan of the Year is chosen from the previous Roblans of the Month. An initiative put together by the PRCC to recognize individuals who make significant contributions to Paso Robles through community action, donations, and other ongoing community outreaches.

With roots are in agriculture, growing up off North River Road attending Winifred-Pifer and Bauer-Speck schools. His family raised hay, grain, and cattle. Going back to those roots, Butterfield has given back to the industry through the California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation.

Butterfield has resided in Paso Robles for over 40 years, is a graduate of Paso Robles High School class of 1976 and Cal Poly SLO class of 1983. He is now in his 17th year in business at The Ravine, where he hopes to have another great season and provide a connecting boardwalk from the waterpark, located off Highway 46 East and Airport Road, to Barney Schwartz Park to the east.

His local business affiliations have included Skinny Dippers Yogurt Shop, Caribbean Cafe, California Mid-State Fair and the Creeky Tiki. He employs several individuals through A1 Steel Tanks in Paso Robles and Paso Robles RV Park.

Additionally, Butterfield is a longtime volunteer with the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association, where he built the original holiday house that sat in Downtown City Park. Thirty years after creating the first house, Butterfield then built the new “Norma’s House.”

As a past member of the Paso Robles Rotary Club, he volunteered and helped with the Rotary Pioneer Day Old-Timers and the annual Rotary Golf Tournament. He has hosted many events at The Ravine, such as Chamber membership mixers, weddings, life celebrations, class reunions and fundraisers for nonprofits.

Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year are a tradition that comes from the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. The Templeton Chamber Merged with Paso Robles earlier this year.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year goes to Courtney Morrow. Morrow is a State Farm Insurance Agent with an office in the heart of Templeton on Main Street. Before becoming an insurance agent, Morrow once worked as an Army broadcaster, traveling the world. She has also dedicated hours of time to giving back to the community and previously served on the Templeton Chamber of Commerce board.

A1 Glass in Paso Robles is the recipent of the Beautification Award.

The Beautification Award is presented to a business that has enhanced the community by beautifying an area through new construction or redevelopment of a project that preserves Paso Robles’ heritage through the renovation of a historic building.

The business, located on Paso Robles Street is a second-generation family-owned and operated company. Father Don Carroll started the company in 1992 in Fresno County and his son Bryan later expanded the business into San Luis Obispo County. The father and son offer glass products and services for both commercial and residential customers.

Business of the Year goes to the North County Restaurant Group. Founded in 2008, the group owns seven restaurants in North County, including Guest House Grill, Street Side Ale House, and Jack’s Bar and Grill in Templeton just to name a few.

Roblan of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Beautification Business, and Business of the Year recipients will all be honored at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala at Rava Wines on Feb. 11, 2023. At the Gala, the new 2023 Board of Directors will be welcomed in, and goodbyes and thank yous will be said to the 2022 outgoing board members. Tickets are first-come, first-served and sell out annually. Registration will close Jan. 27, 2023.

Find the full story on the award recipients in the January issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine.

For more information on the Gala and Roblan of the Year nominations, visit pasorobleschamber.com.

