About Avila Traffic Safety:

Avila Traffic Safety is a privately owned, full service traffic safety company. Owned by Kellie Avila, our corporate office is located on the beautiful Central Coast of California; however, we provide services throughout all of California. Our firm was founded in 2009, doing business as Associated Traffic Safety before making a shift, changing the DBA of Kellie Avila Construction Services Inc. to Avila Traffic Safety as of January, 2019.

At Avila Traffic Safety our mission is to provide outstanding customer service, maintain safe and reliable equipment and employ great tradesmen (and women) to provide “Safety with Pride” every day to every customer. We understand your commitment to managing your project schedules, this is why we strive to meet your goals, maintain our trucks and equipment to the highest standards and make sure we arrive ready to do your job. Avila Traffic Safety is very serious about our employees, and how each of them represents our mission. We take great pride in our staff and enjoy creating a safe and respectful work environment for each of them.

