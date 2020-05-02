After years of servicing our local contractors with weekly circulation on our Contractors Directory page in the print version of the newspaper, we have extended the value of their loyalty by bringing their ad online at no additional charge. These advertisers have been structural supporters of the local newspapers for many years, and bringing Contractors Directory online is a small way to appreciate them.

The Contractors Directory is printed weekly to ensure constant availability to our readers for all their contracting needs.

We currently have eight more spots available on our low-cost Contractors Directory, printed weekly in The Atascadero News and The Paso Robles Press. Now, get online visibility with a linked ad at our online Contractors Directory page at no additional charge!

For more information about joining The Atascadero News and The Paso Robles Press Contractors Directory, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related