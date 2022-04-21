‘Tom Myers: Made in Paso’ will debut at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on April 27

PASO ROBLES — Castoro Cellars winemaker Tom Myers will be featured in the film “Tom Myers: Made in Paso,” premiering at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on April 27.

The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County is dedicated to archiving wine history within the county. Myers’s documentary film is the second of theirs to debut. The film documents four decades of his winemaking career and his commitment to the craft, contributions to the region’s wine industry, and the people he’s worked with.

“I was compelled to showcase Tom Myers in our second documentary film for a host of reasons,” said Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County Director Libbie Agran.

It took Agran and her team nearly one year to make the film. It was made two years ago and is now ready for its grand debut at the film festival.

“When I started the Wine History Project in 2015, I worked with over 30 winemakers and growers during a two-year period to determine and select the men and women who shaped the history of wine in San Luis Obispo County over the last 250 years,” Agran added. “Tom Myers was constantly referenced by his peers as the man who knew more both intuitively and academically about winemaking.”

Notable figures in the local wine industry like Steve Peck of J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines, John Munch, and Gary Eberle discuss their experiences with Myers and his contributions to the industry.

Myers, a very humble man, wasn’t sure he wanted to do the film at first. But after seeing Agran’s approach to researching and archiving the history of the area, he decided to participate.

“I do feel like I have contributed to this field and this area,” he said. “I didn’t want my history to be completely forgotten. I like being a part of the record. I’m one of many — somebody is going to have to write the history of this area.”

Myers came to Paso Robles after receiving his Mas­ter’s in food sci­ence with an enology/​viticulture focus from UC Davis. In 1978, he joined Estrella Vineyards as their assistant winemaker. At the time, Myers says he could count all the Paso Robles wineries on one hand.

Some would say Myers not only witnessed but contributed to Paso Robles transformation into wine country.

“I’ve been fortunate to witness almost the entire transition, and I found it nothing short of remarkable,” he said. “It’s so many people who have contributed to the success of this area and the recognition that it gets now.”

Originally from the Midwest, Myers did not grow up in a winemaking family nor did he have interest in the craft. However, he did have an affinity for science and chemistry. After slowly being introduced to wine, Myers began making his own at home — soon realizing the science behind the nearly ancient drink. And that was the start of a four-decade career in winemaking.

Myers is notable for creating approachable wine that even the most experienced wine drinkers enjoy.

“I’ve always prided myself in wanting to make really good sound, authentic wines but wines that are affordable,” he said. “That is something I hold very dear.”

“Tom Myers: Made in Paso” will premiere at the SLO Film Festival on April 27, 12 p.m. at the Palm Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo. General admission is $15, student/Film Society $12 per ticket, and seating is limited. Tickets are available for advance purchase at slofilmfest.org/events/next-in-line-underdogs-tom-myers-made-in-paso.

Film directors are Libbie Agran and Tim Clott; writer is Tim Clott; producer is Libbe Agran; executive producer is Noel Resnick; and production was done by Partners2Media.

For more information, visit WineHistoryProject.org or call (310) 903-6326.

